Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at about $21,707,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $79.69 on Friday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

