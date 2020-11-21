Shelton Capital Management Acquires 6,230 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.