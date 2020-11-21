Shelton Capital Management Acquires 47,241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

