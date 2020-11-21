Shelton Capital Management Acquires 37,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 148.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Switch were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 545,600 shares of company stock worth $8,457,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

