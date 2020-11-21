Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NYSE SHAK opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

