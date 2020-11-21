SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,870,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,467,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGBX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SG Blocks by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

