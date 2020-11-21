SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,525,000 after buying an additional 894,326 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Genpact by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,014,000 after buying an additional 639,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 635,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 509,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

