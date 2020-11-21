SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 67,778 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -591.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

