SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,056 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.38% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LL opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $826.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.