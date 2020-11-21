SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 125,378 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

