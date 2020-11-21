SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,258,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,891 shares of company stock worth $774,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

DBX stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

