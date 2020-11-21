SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $24.83 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

