SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1,573.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of VNDA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.