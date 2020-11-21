SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

STT stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

