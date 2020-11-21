SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,603 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 102.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

