SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 339,703 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,703 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,917,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barclays by 69.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 860,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Barclays by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Barclays by 11.0% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barclays by 268.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

