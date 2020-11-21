SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,492 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

