SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 102,679 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1,803.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Arvinas worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,119,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $23.20 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $940.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

