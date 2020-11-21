SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

