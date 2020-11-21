SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,756 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $1,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,101,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,356,482. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

