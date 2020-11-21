SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of GKOS opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

