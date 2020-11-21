SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

