SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $88.07 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

