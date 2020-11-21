SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 142.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Marten Transport worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.32 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

