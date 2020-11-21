SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 308.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.74. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

