SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,535,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 902,028 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Infosys by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

NYSE INFY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

