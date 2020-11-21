SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 206.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

