SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

