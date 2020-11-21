SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 348.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,567 shares of company stock worth $15,777,896 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $117.69.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

