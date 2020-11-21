SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $7,672,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 107.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,427 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.