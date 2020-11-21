SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Appian worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,529,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 153,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 161,917 shares of company stock worth $14,921,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $129.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

