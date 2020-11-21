SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of AerCap worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $37.92 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -145.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

