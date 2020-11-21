SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

CP stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $339.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.