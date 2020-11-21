SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 372.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Lindsay worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.