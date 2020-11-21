SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 1,668.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

