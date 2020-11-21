SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

NYSE TER opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

