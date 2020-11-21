SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $36.87 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

