SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,630 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,489,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HST opened at $14.15 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

