SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,210. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $446.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

