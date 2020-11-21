SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,177 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after acquiring an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Autohome by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM opened at $101.82 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.