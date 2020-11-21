SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 73,156 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,359,000 after acquiring an additional 289,783 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 911,959 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511,872 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

