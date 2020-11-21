SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 72,163 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $925,329.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,140 shares of company stock worth $2,131,167 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.