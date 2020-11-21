SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,123 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NIC by 8.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,317,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 97,223 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NIC by 58.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV opened at $23.79 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.24.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

