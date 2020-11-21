SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 299,917 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,917 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.08 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

