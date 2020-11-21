SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,236 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AY opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

