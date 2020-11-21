SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,724 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 74,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $3,615,378.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.78 per share, with a total value of $1,823,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,589.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 5,251 shares valued at $329,726. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $60.71 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $89.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.62.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

