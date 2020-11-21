SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 135,799 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 229.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CEL-SCI worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CVM opened at $12.21 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.