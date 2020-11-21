SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Dana worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.33, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.