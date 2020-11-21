SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of CareDx worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CareDx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CareDx by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,731.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.76. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.