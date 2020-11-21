SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lear by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

